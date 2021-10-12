Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PetIQ by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

