TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 685.7% in September

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 685.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:TANNL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 7,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

