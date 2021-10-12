Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.95 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $144.95 million and $10.75 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,750,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

