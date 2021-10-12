TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $738.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

