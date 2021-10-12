TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $738.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

