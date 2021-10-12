TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lifted by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 22.5% of Altarock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $813,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

NYSE TDG opened at $639.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

