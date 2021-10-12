Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.93

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $39.13. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 4,250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

