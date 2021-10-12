Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

COOK stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

