TotalEnergies’ (TTE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

TTE stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

