TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 92,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

