Toroso Investments LLC Sells 220,000 Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Diginex were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diginex by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

EQOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,397. Diginex Limited has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

