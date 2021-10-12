Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $67,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 188,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,447,439. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.