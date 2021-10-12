Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Canaan worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 120,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $994.76 million, a PE ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

