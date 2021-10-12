Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Mogo comprises 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Mogo worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth about $187,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOGO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,309. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

