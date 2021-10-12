Toroso Investments LLC Buys 30,769 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.