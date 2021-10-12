Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

