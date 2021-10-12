Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

