Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.45 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CAG opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.