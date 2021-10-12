Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 13,468 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,162 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

