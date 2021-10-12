Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 17,918 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

