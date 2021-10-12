Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given “Hold” Rating at National Bankshares

National Bankshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

