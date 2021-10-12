Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given “Hold” Rating at National Bankshares

National Bankshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
