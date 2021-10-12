Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.04

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.04 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 54,511 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.86 million and a P/E ratio of -64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.04.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

