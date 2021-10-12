Tokenlon Network Token 1-Day Volume Tops $8.98 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00003709 BTC on exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $83.70 million and $8.98 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,853,981 coins and its circulating supply is 40,467,203 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon . The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

