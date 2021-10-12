Tiptree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 204,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.