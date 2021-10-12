Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

