Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.65.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.