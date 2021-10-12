TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MVEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. TheMaven has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

