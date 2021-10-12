The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.19 on Monday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

