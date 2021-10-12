The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.42

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 54200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.