The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,075 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of H&R Block worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,035,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.