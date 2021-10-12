The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,433 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

