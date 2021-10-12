The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

