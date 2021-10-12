The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,917 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.