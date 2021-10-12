The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,375 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

