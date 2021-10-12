The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high customer demand across the board. Backlog at the end of second quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further in 2021 backed by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 32%. Apart from strong demand, the company will benefit from its efforts to control costs and increase productivity. Higher steel, logistics, and transportation costs are expected to hurt margins this year. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. A strong liquidity position enables it to invest in growth projects. The acquisition of H&E Equipment Services’ crane business will boost its aftermarket business.”

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

MTW opened at $20.77 on Monday. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

