The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $325.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $370.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.50.

NYSE HD opened at $336.97 on Friday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

