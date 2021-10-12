The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HCKT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

