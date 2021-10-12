The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$27.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$27.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.12.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.18. 4,704,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,599. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

