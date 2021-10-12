The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.58 ($14.80).

Get Orange alerts:

ORA opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.91.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.