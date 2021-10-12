The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Charles Schwab traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 29815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.