The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.53 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.