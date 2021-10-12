The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

