The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

