The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

