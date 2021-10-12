Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

