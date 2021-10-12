Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $806.64. 461,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $798.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

