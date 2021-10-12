Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $232,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $15.26 on Tuesday, hitting $807.20. 537,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The firm has a market cap of $799.14 billion, a PE ratio of 419.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $737.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

