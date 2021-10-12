Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,597,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

THC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,927. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

