Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,993. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $367,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,956,846 shares of company stock worth $10,844,190. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

