Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,515,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,969. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

