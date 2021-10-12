Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 8,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,281. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

